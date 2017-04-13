First Myrtle Beach ALDI location set to open later this month

Myrtle Beach’s first ALDI store is scheduled to open on April 27, located at 2625 Beaver Run Blvd.
To celebrate the opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place, beginning at 8:25 a.m. Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers at the store will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts.
Those attending the event will also have the opportunity to sample ALDI brand products, tour the store and enter an on-site sweepstakes for the chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.
According to a release from ALDI, the Myrtle Beach store offers a new look, with expanded sections and a larger fresh produce selections. The store was also built with environmentally-friendly materials, including LED lighting, energy-saving refrigeration and recycled materials.
The first ALDI store along the Grand Strand opened in North Myrtle Beach in March. Another ALDI location is set to open at Highway 501 and Wild Wind Boulevard, but an opening date has not yet been announced.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
