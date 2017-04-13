Conway man sentenced in federal court after 2015 drug investigation

A Conway man has been sentenced to 46 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release after agents found him guilty of being involved in the sale of illegal drugs, according to a release from Beth Drake with the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit.
Quentin Bernard Myers, 42, was sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute and to distribution of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine base.
In early 2015, officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit were investigating a cocaine base and heroin distribution in the Horry and Georgetown County area.
During the investigation officials reportedly arranged a controlled buy of heroin and cocaine with Myers in May and June.
