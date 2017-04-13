Man dies after falling from Camelot by the Sea Hotel

A man is his 50s or 60s fell from the roof at Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach police.
Emergency responders responded to a call shortly after 1 p.m. The Horry County Coroner’s Officer did not receive a call to respond to a death, however, until roughly 3:10 p.m., Coroner Robert Edge Jr. said.
The man was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Edge.
The death has been ruled a suicide after a note was found in the man’s home, according to Crosby.
WPDE reported that the death was not related to the two girls who died last week after falling from the same hotel.
