Myrtle Beach to Cleveland airport routes begin Thursday

Allegiant airlines launched its new seasonal nonstop service Thursday from Cleveland, Ohio to Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The new route will operate twice weekly in the spring from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and increase to three times weekly in the summer.
The new route is expected to bring around 8,000 additional visitors to the Myrtle Beach area during summer seasons, airline officials say.
“This new nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins is great news for Cleveland-area travelers looking for convenient flights and an affordable vacation,” said Brad Dean, president of the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited that Allegiant will be able to bring more families to the Myrtle Beach area to enjoy our 60 miles of beautiful beaches and southern hospitality.”
Horry County Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes says the new flights will create more opportunities for tourists to visit the Grand Strand.
Added Lukas Johnson, Allegiant official:“We know this route will be successful, and we look forward to bringing more travelers and economic growth to the Myrtle Beach area.”
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
