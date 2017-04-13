Tired of road project delays? Governor pledges to stop it.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday endorsed a locally sponsored bill that he says would put a stop to the lengthy court delays that have constantly postponed construction of International Drive.
The legislation known as “automatic stay” is sponsored by state Sen. Luke Rankin (R-Conway), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and has already passed the Senate.
McMaster pledged he would sign the bill into law if it passes the House this session.
“Currently, court challenges can automatically stop work in important construction projects for unnecessarily long periods of time,” McMaster said.
“Under this bill, the time period for which a court may issue an automatic stay is limited to a reasonable and practical 90 days,” McMaster said.
“Lengthy delays and uncertainty inhibit economic growth. Sound business decisions and strong environmental policies will allow our State to prosper,” McMaster said.
Court challenges to International Drive began in 2015, and although the state appeals court is now allowing construction to continue, the road cannot open until that case is settled.
The bill applies to any individual or group that oppose road projects, but is targeted at the Coastal Conservation League, the leading critic of construction of International Drive linking Highway 90 with Carolina Forest.
The league opposes the automatic stay provision, and says it would deny their right to due process.
The environmental group was successful in stalling the legislation during the last session.
Comments