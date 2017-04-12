Second person dies after Conway crash

A second person has died after a fatal crash Tuesday morning on Dongola Highway near Tidway Circle in Conway.
Joshua Bear, 37, of Myrtle Beach died from mass trauma at Grand Strand Medical Center Wednesday evening, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler confirmed. Bear was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident.
The passenger of the vehicle died during the time of the crash.
S.C. Highway Patrol were called to the scene minutes before 5:30 a.m., The Sun News reported.
S.C. Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments