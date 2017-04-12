Conway man sentenced after running over man with a car at The Boathouse

A Conway man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitors office.
Joshua Maiden, 33, allegedly struck a victim with his vehicle as he was leaving the Boathouse Bar and Grill on May 22. Officials said that Maiden had started a fight inside of the bar with the victim, and that the victim was on the phone with police, attempting to give them Maiden’s license plate number, when he was struck.
When Maiden was arrested he was originally charged with attempted murder.
Maiden’s sentence will begin after he completes his current five year sentence for an unrelated assault and battery charge, according to the report.
Officials said that Maiden does has two previous assault convictions where he used his vehicle to run over his victims.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
