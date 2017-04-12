Crews respond to fire on US 501 at Seaboard Street

Crews responded to a fire at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Highway 501 Wednesday after smoke was seen pouring out of the back of an equipment trailer being pulled by a truck.

“Construction workers were pulling (the trailer) down 501 when a passerby pulled up next to them and told them their trailer was on fire,” said Fire Marshal Bruce Arnel with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

The trailer, belonging to Weaver Construction Services, had stripping equipment used for putting down stripes on roadways and other construction equipment, said Arnel.

“The machine was still hot from the previous job and it looks like when they put it away, it got too close to combustibles inside the trailer and as a result the trailer caught fire,” said Arnel.

There were also three 20-pound propane cylinders in the trailer, but Arnel said that firefighters managed to keep them cool and they were never breached.

There were no injuries.

Traffic on both sides of U.S. 501 was detoured during the fire. Southbound traffic was detoured to Seaboard Street, and northbound traffic was also rerouted.

The trailer is sitting on the side U.S. 501 South and was engulfed in smoke.