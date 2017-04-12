Pedestrian killed on Highway 17

A pedestrian was killed attempting to cross U.S. Highway 17 in Pawleys Island Tuesday night.
The pedestrian was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche truck while trying to cross the highway near South Causeway Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the truck reported no injuries.
Pawleys Island SC, MVA, vehicle vs pedestrian. Patient in roadway not breathing. Ocean HWY and the vicinity of South Causeway— Carolina Scanner (@CarolinaScanner) April 12, 2017
Update Pawleys Island Battalion Chief reporting that "injuries are incompatible with life" and requests the Coroner to scene.— Carolina Scanner (@CarolinaScanner) April 12, 2017
The identity of the pedestrian will be release by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.
