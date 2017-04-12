Local

April 12, 2017 7:36 AM

Pedestrian killed on Highway 17

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

A pedestrian was killed attempting to cross U.S. Highway 17 in Pawleys Island Tuesday night.

The pedestrian was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche truck while trying to cross the highway near South Causeway Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck reported no injuries.

The identity of the pedestrian will be release by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

