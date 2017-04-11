National pizza chain coming to North Myrtle Beach

Surfwood Shopping Center in North Myrtle Beach is getting a new pizza joint in early May.
Ledo Pizza, located at 220 Highway 17 North, specializes in a sweet sauce, square, pastry-like crust and smoked provolone, something that people usually love or hate, according to owner Melanie McMurrain.
“If you’ve had it and know what it is and what makes it special, you’ll really really like it,” said McMurrain.
The chain restaurant will also include a full bar and sit-down seating.
With Sweet Frog, Aldi and Friendly’s right next door, McMurrain hopes that the restaurant adds to the family-friendly atmosphere, despite the incorporation of the bar.
“It really is a family-friendly area,” said McMurrain.
Interviews are being held on-site Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owners Ken and Melanie McMurrain are hiring for all positions at the event.
“It has almost like a cult-like following,” Melanie McMurrain joked.
The nearest Ledo Pizza location to Myrtle Beach is in Cary, N.C., but the restaurant is located across the east coast.
Megan Tomasic
