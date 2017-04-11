Surfside Beach takes first step towards banning beach tents

The town of Surfside Beach passed initial approval of a ban on beach tents Tuesday night, with Councilmember David Pellegrino the only dissenting official.
Councilmembers Mark Johnson and Julie Samples were absent from the Tuesday meeting.
The rule, which will continue to allow umbrellas and tents for small children, will need another approval before it is enacted. Surfside is the last town on the Grand Strand that allows tents, and officials in the town have complained that visitors sometimes flood the borders of the town, staking out sand with tents that can remain for the whole day.
“I think one person said it looks like a refugee camp,” Councilmember Randle Stevens said. “It does. You look towards Garden City and it looks nice and clean and pretty.”
Town officials also said the tents can be an obstruction for when emergency vehicles need to ride along the beach. Councilmember Tim Courtney said Surfside had 31 cases of lost children last year, and that vehicles used to find children might be blocked.
The new rule also creates a an emergency lane, eight feet from the dune line, where vehicles will be allowed to pass.
Pellegrino said that he opposed the rule.
“I do understand the issue on the south side,” Pellegrino said. “It’s non-existent during high tide, but I did receive tons of emails….from people who want to keep tents.”
One resident spoke during the meeting to agree with Pellegrino.
“I’ve been walking on the beach for like 20 years,” Surfside resident Gary White said. “I don’t like the idea of doing it the whole beach, because it’s not a problem on the north side.”
“I think we put too many rules on things, and pretty soon people won’t want to come here,” White said.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
