Coroner releases identity of man killed in Conway wreck

The Horry County Coroner’s office has identified a man who died in a collision with an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning on Dongola Highway near Tidway Circle in Conway.
Twenty-eight-year-old Chris Anthony Blair, originally from Texas, was a passenger in a pickup truck that struck the 18-wheeler around 5:20 a.m., according to Tony Hendrick, Horry County deputy coroner.
Blair died at the scene from blunt force trauma, Hendrick said.
The S.C. Highway Patrol was called to the scene minutes before 5:30 a.m., according to online traffic reports from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
A captain with Horry County Fire Rescue on scene said that another person was sent to the hospital, according to our Grand Strand News Alliance partner, WPDE.
The last few days have been deadly for wrecks in the state of South Carolina. Ten people, including four motorcyclists and one pedestrian, died on Palmetto State roads from Friday until Sunday, according to figures released by SCDPS.
Eleven people have died on Horry County roads so far this year.
