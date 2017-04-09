Motorcyclist killed in SC 31 wreck

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after losing control on S.C. 31 near the U.S. 501 exit.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol said that the driver was operating a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling south on S.C. 31 at 5:45 p.m. when the driver ran off of the right side of the roadway, dropped the bike and struck a median barrier.
The driver was not wearing a helmet and died on the scene from injuries sustained in the one-vehicle crash, according to Southern.
The wreck remains under investigation.
The Horry County Coroner’s office will release the victim’s name once next-of-kin is notified.
Check back for more on this story.
Comments