Local

April 9, 2017 9:01 AM

Motorcyclist killed in SC 31 wreck

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after losing control on S.C. 31 near the U.S. 501 exit.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol said that the driver was operating a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling south on S.C. 31 at 5:45 p.m. when the driver ran off of the right side of the roadway, dropped the bike and struck a median barrier.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and died on the scene from injuries sustained in the one-vehicle crash, according to Southern.

The wreck remains under investigation.

The Horry County Coroner’s office will release the victim’s name once next-of-kin is notified.

