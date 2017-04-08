CCU selling beer at baseball games as new pilot program

Having a beer at the ballpark is now a reality for Coastal Carolina University baseball fans.
Beer is being sold at games as part of a new pilot program.
“One thing that we do, is try to listen to our fans and really get feedback on what they like to see as amenities at our games, and this was one of those things over several years, that’s really been a request,” Athletic Director Matt Hogue said. “We really took a hard look at it this year and decided to implement a trial program, a pilot program if you will, at our baseball games, which seem like a venue that would work well with this type of amenity.”
It does come with restrictions. There’s a three-beer limit per person, which is enforced with wristbands. Every time someone purchases a beer, a vendor pulls off a tab to keep track of how many they’ve had. They chose that method after looking at policies from different schools, Hogue said.
“We took a look at schools in our conference, in the Sun Belt, and then also the NCAA’s policies,” he said. “They sold beer this year at the College World Series and the softball World Series, and it’s really a growing trend. So what we tried to do was take what were some of the best policies from a lot of those entities and how they went about doing it, see what the best practices were, and we really arrived at the three-beer maximum that comes on the tabs, on the wristband.”
Beer is only sold on Saturdays and Sundays. The selling window begins 30 minutes before first pitch, and is cut off at the end of the sixth inning. But even with the restrictions, CCU fan Susan Schulman thinks the policies are a good idea.
“There’s lots of rules, but that’s a good thing when you have kids in college,” she said. “I appreciate that they ID’d us, I appreciate that they limit how many drinks you can have, and actually, I even think that sixth inning rule is a good idea.”
Other fans like Alex Miller think the pilot program will bring in more revenue for the school.
“I think it’s a good idea to bring more money in. I mean, who doesn’t wanna drink a beer while they’re watching some baseball?” she said.
According to Hogue, there haven’t been any major behavioral issues with fans since the pilot program started at the beginning of the season.
“There’s never gonna be a project that is without incident,” he said. “We could have a baseball game where we’re not selling alcohol, and you could still have an issue that has to be dealt with. That’s why we always have game management and public safety at all of our venues. But certainly we feel like it’s gone very well. It’s been well received, we haven’t had any major situations to deal with, and we feel like its been integrated very smoothly into our overall game day.”
For now, beer only is being sold at baseball games with no plans to sell it at other athletic venues, but that could change in the future.
“I don’t know that there’s a groundswell to just immediately start adding and expanding this particular project,” Hogue said. “We did have some good results when the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament was here, and that was a little bit of a different scenario, because that was apart of their contract that they wanted to offer that to their fans. So we got a little bit of a glimpse of how it might work at a basketball game, and that’ll be good feedback for us. That’ll be good data to look at as we go into the offseason.
“But right now, this is a baseball-only pilot, and it would premature to try to guess or speculate as to where that takes us from here.”
Comments