Four new establishments slated for new development on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach

Changes are coming to Main Street in North Myrtle Beach with the addition of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, OD Sky Bar, Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips and Scoops Ice Cream.
The development, located at 214 Main Street, is replacing the building which formerly housed Miss Vickie’s on Main, a clothing and accessories store, and Emmi Lu’s Unique Boutique.
“This is an exciting event for the city...as it begins its first step in being modernized,” said owner Michael Moshoures.
North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said that the structure may inspire other developments along Main Street in the future. According to Dowling there is a vacant land parcel down the road from where the development is being built, and that there has been some interest shown in developing it.
“Much of the land along Main Street is owned by a few people, who may have specific future development visions that we are not aware of yet,” Dowling said. “Currently, Main Street’s mix of restaurants, bars, amusements, retail shopping, professional services and more appeals to a diverse mix of residents and visitors. For many, it is reminiscent of an earlier beach town and yet meets many contemporary needs. It is also the central focus for the city’s free concerts, festivals, parades and other events. You really have to walk Main Street and pay attention to the different offerings to understand that it actually offers a wide variety of things to see and do.”
“It’s probably the highest value block in all of Horry County,” said Moshoures. “Pretty much everyone who goes to North Myrtle Beach goes to Main Street. It’s basically the Broadway of the Beach of North Myrtle Beach.”
A predicted opening date for the building is May 1, but this date may change due to any unforeseen circumstances.
Applications are being accepted for each establishment. Resumes can be submitted at the Palmetto House of Pancakes in North Myrtle Beach, which is also owned by Moshoures.
According to Moshoures, the Main Street location will act as the fifth Scoops Ice Cream and fourth Nathan’s Famous owned by Moshoures.
Other locations include Windy Hill, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments