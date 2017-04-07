Woman charged after fatal accident along Mr. Joe White Ave.

One person has been arrested after a collision on Mr. Joe White Ave. which killed one on April 5.
Deborah Renee Bullock, 33, was charged with felony DUI and driving under suspension, according to a police report found on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website.
According to the report, Bullock stated that she had huffed dust cleaner from a can between 6 and 7 a.m. the morning of the crash. Around 10:30 a.m. Bullock reportedly took 100 mg of methadone at the methadone clinic. After that she stopped at two more places before the crash including Office Max where she purchased an air duster can.
Bullock reportedly denied that she was huffing while driving.
The crash happened the morning of April 5, after a black Kia and white Lincoln engaged in a head on collision, resulting in the death of 64-year-old Joan C. Banks-Miller of Myrtle Beach.
Two others were injured and taken to Grand Strand Medical Center at the time of the accident, including Banks-Miller’s husband, Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department told The Sun News in a report.
Myrtle Beach police officers on scene noticed that Bullock’s eyes were constricted and that she was having trouble keeping them open, according to the police report. Officers also noticed that she was swaying while on her feet and was lethargic.
At Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrlte Beach police spoke with Bullock who was referenced saying that all she remembered from the accident was seeing a green light and nothing after that.
A search warrant for a DUI blood collection kit was obtained.
The accident occurred along Mr. Joe White Ave. near White Street.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments