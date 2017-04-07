‘Torch run’ slows U.S. 17 north through Myrtle Beach

A “torch run” ensemble of police officers running and bicycling is heading north on U.S. 17 on Friday morning.
As of 9:20 a.m., the contingent, with a slew of escort police cruisers from various local departments, was passing Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach, after traversing the stretch of the highway by Coastal Grand mall and heading over U.S. 501. Traffic was backed up beyond Farrow Parkway/S.C. 707, as motorists needed to merge into left, passing lanes to get around the entourage slowly and safely.
Reminders for northbound motorists’ patience and safety, including all traffic using intersections along U.S. 17, are requested.
