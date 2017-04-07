Wife of former cop embroiled in sex scandal seeks restraining order, divorce

The wife of a former Horry County police detective embroiled in a sex scandal that resulted in more than a dozen grand jury indictments and civil lawsuits is asking for a restraining order against her husband and has initiated divorce proceedings.
Karen Large says she and husband, Allen Large, separated March 4 due to irreconcilable differences, according to papers filed with the Family Court for the 15th Judicial Circuit.
She filed the court papers March 16, their 26th wedding anniversary.
She asked for a restraining order to ban Large from “calling, harassing, molesting, bothering, corresponding with, or in any way” contacting her.
A hearing date on the filing for separation and support is scheduled for next month.
Allen Large did not return a call for comment and neither did Karen Large’s lawyer.
The former detective was indicted by a grand jury in September on five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of misconduct in office.
At least five women identified only as Jane Does have filed civil lawsuits against the Horry County Police Department accusing Large of sexually harassing or assaulting them.
Several of the Jane Does also say Large pressured them to participate in a sub genre of pornography videos in which women engage in nude wrestling called “catfighting.”
Lawyers for Horry County and the police department agreed to settle the first lawsuit brought by Jane Doe 1 for an undisclosed amount of money. The other four civil cases are pending, as are the criminal charges brought against Large by the state’s attorney general.
Karen Large said she is willing to waive alimony, but says she is entitled to a division of Large’s retirement benefits from the police department.
They were married March 16, 1991 and have two grown children.
Large was fired in 2015 after the department investigated one complaint of sexual harassment. He was employed with the agency for 27 years.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments