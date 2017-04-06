Local

Police warn of rough waves after surfer in distress rescued

By Elizabeth Townsend

A surfer in distress was pulled from rough waters near 71st Avenue North late Thursday morning.

At about 11:15 a.m., dispatchers got a call about the surfer, and a Myrtle Beach Patrol Unit officer and Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue swimmer saved the surfer who had drifted too far from shore, according to Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with the Myrtle Beach police.

“Ocean conditions are rough today, and we encourage swimmers and surfers to be aware of the conditions and be safe,” said Crosby by email.

