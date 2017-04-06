Local

April 6, 2017 6:50 AM

Power restored to more than 1,000 in Horry County following severe weather

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

On Thursday morning, more than 1,000 people were in the dark following severe storms that swept through the area Wednesday into Thursday. There electricity was restored around 6:30 a.m., an online outage map showed.

According to an Horry Electric Cooperative Inc. outage map, 1153 customers near North Myrtle Beach in the Nixonville area were without power starting around 4 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., the outage map showed only two customers with outage issues countywide.

Please check back for story updates.

