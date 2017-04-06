Power restored to more than 1,000 in Horry County following severe weather

1:00 One killed, two injured on Mr. Joe White Avenue wreck Pause

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse