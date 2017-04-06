Power restored to more than 1,000 in Horry County following severe weather

On Thursday morning, more than 1,000 people were in the dark following severe storms that swept through the area Wednesday into Thursday. There electricity was restored around 6:30 a.m., an online outage map showed.
According to an Horry Electric Cooperative Inc. outage map, 1153 customers near North Myrtle Beach in the Nixonville area were without power starting around 4 a.m.
As of 7 a.m., the outage map showed only two customers with outage issues countywide.
