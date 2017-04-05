Power outages reported across Horry County

Power outages caused by severe weather Wednesday evening was reported in Horry County on the Santee Cooper website.
With storms rolling through our area, please visit our storm center: https://t.co/RonxScVlkM or call to report an outage. 1-888-769-7688 pic.twitter.com/7RFIDBm0Ns— Santee Cooper (@santeecooper) April 5, 2017
According to the site, customers in Little River, Atlantic Beach and Myrtle Beach were affected by power outages.
The approximate time for power to be restored is between 10 and 11 p.m., according to the site.
Check the Santee Cooper website for an updated version of power outages across the area.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
