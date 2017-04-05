Local

April 5, 2017 8:39 PM

Power outages reported across Horry County

By Megan Tomasic

Power outages caused by severe weather Wednesday evening was reported in Horry County on the Santee Cooper website.

According to the site, customers in Little River, Atlantic Beach and Myrtle Beach were affected by power outages.

The approximate time for power to be restored is between 10 and 11 p.m., according to the site.

Check the Santee Cooper website for an updated version of power outages across the area.

