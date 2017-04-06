County deciding what to do with $4.2 million in accommodation taxes

1:00 One killed, two injured on Mr. Joe White Avenue wreck Pause

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.4

2:57 Murrells Inlet 'Snakeman' follows in family's footsteps

2:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.5

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'