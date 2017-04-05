Horry County to move to OPCON 4, tornado watch issued

Beginning at 3 p.m., Horry County will move to Operating Condition Level 4, or OPCON 4, meaning that Horry County will be on ‘alert’ status and that county officials have begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and other coastal communities.
The county is moving to OPCON 4 due to the potential threat of severe weather conditions this evening and overnight.
The Horry County Emergency Operation Center is not active at this time, however action will be taken as necessary due to any changes in weather.
A wind advisory has been issued for Horry, Brunswick and Georgetown Counties, running from 8 a.m. April 6 and running though 1 a.m. April 7.
A tornado watch has also been issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties.
The watch is scheduled to last through 8 p.m.
Cities affected by the watch include Garden City, Georgetown, Little River, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
The primary threat is wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Areas affected by the strongest thunderstorms could see structural damage, downed trees and power outages.
A gale warning is in effect through late Thursday as well.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
