One dead after accident on Mr. Joe White Avenue

One person is dead Wednesday after a two-vehicle collision near the fire station at 1250 Mr. Joe White Ave.
Two others were injured in the wreck and were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Myrtle Beach police Lt. Joey Crosby said in a press release that officers are on the scene of the accident and that the condition of the two injured persons is unknown.
“The Horry County Coroner office will release the identity of the deceased after the family has been notified,” he said in the release.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is urging drivers to avoid Mr. Joe White Avenue between Robert Grissom Parkway and Carver Street.
Two mangled sedans were facing eastward along the westbound lanes Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to piece together what happened in the seconds before the wreck. Airbags had been deployed in a black Kia, whose front end was crumpled in the collision.
A white Lincoln sedan was crashed on top of a downed utility pole.
The accident is still under investigation.
On the scene of a fatal collision on Mr. Joe White Ave. @TheSunNews pic.twitter.com/60IU2iHgDH— Emily Weaver (@TSNEmily) April 5, 2017
