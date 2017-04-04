Child with severe allergies denied fresh eggs after council deadlocks on chickens

An exemption allowing for chickens to be raised in residential areas, if it serves a special need like benefiting the health of a child, was defeated Tuesday night by the Horry County Council in a tie vote.
The issue has been debated by council since last year. No councilman offered to revive the issue at a later date.
Councilmen voting for the special exemption included Cam Crawford, Johnny Vaught, Tyler Servant, Harold Phillips, and Gary Loftus.
Voting against it were Councilmen Al Allen, Dennis DiSabato, Bill Howard, Harold Worley, Paul Prince, and Danny Hardee.
Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus cast the tie vote.
Chickens are permitted to be raised only in agriculture areas of incorporated Horry County, and residents who oppose the raising of chickens in their neighborhoods complained before the vote that the birds were messy, made noise and attracted snakes and mice.
Vaught argued that the exemption did not allow or intend to let everyone in residential areas to raise chickens, only those with special needs.
The issue was first brought to the council’s attention after Whitney Craig of Socastee made a plea with officials last year to grant her an exemption, because her 4-year-old son has severe allergies.
His diet has become so restricted that eggs are a primary food group, and whether a chicken has been fed corn is life and death knowledge, Craig said.
Accidental ingestion, she says, has almost killed him.
“He can’t even have corn in his medication, everything has corn in it,” Craig said.
Allen argued that creating special exemptions for chickens could open a Pandora’s Box of exceptions for other animals including goats, guineas, rabbits, pigs, horses, mules and donkeys.
Another resident said during the public comment that chickens devalue residential property and should not be treated like pets.
“They are not domesticated animals,” local resident Wanda Harlan told the council. “You can’t play with them, you can’t take them in the house, you can’t teach them tricks.”
Her comments drew shouts from the audience, and another resident responded that chickens know their names, can be trained and live in the homes.
Asked what she will do now to feed her child, Craig said she hopes to find a way to appeal the decision.
Meanwhile, her husband will continue to hunt animals they are certain have not been lured by corn, like ducks.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
