April 4, 2017 2:33 PM

Strong thunderstorms are headed our way

By Emily Weaver

Strong to severe thunderstorms “more dynamic” than Monday night’s system are expected to roll in late Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Current models predict much of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions will be under an enhanced risk for severe weather at 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Michael Colby, the lead forecaster for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NWS office in Wilmington, N.C.

The storms are expected to continue until Thursday morning.

Main threats include damaging winds from thunderstorm gusts and isolated tornadoes, Colby said.

