Strong thunderstorms are headed our way

2:23 CCU football players visit prison in Bennettsville Pause

2:57 Murrells Inlet 'Snakeman' follows in family's footsteps

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab