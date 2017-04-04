You may need to change your route will getting around Myrtle Beach. Underground work is closing areas

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the S.C. Department of Transportation is closing a portion of Cannon Road to replace a 50-year-old galvanized drain pipe.
The closure will be on Cannon Road between Highway 15 and ABC Drive, according to a release from the City of Myrtle Beach.
S.C. DOT needs to close down this stretch of road to replace the dated drainage pipe with a new, reinforced concrete pipe, officials said.
There is also a portion of Ocean Boulevard closed at 52nd Avenue North so a sewer extension and manhole can be installed, and that sewer line will be the new Ocean Village project there, officials said.
The closure started Monday and will continue through Thursday. Traffic will be detoured onto 52nd Avenue North, Kings Highway and Hampton Circle.
