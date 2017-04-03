Potentially dangerous weather conditions are headed our way

Most of South Carolina has been upgraded to an “enhanced” risk in the storm heading our way.
The northern-most part of Horry County is a “slight” risk with most of North Carolina in the same category. Hazardous conditions are expected to hit our area around 8 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Horry and Georgetown counties beginning at 4:36 p.m., lasting to 10 p.m. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible with rainfall amounts expected between a half and three quarters of an inch.
According to the Associated Press, trees have been downed in Georgia and Alabama after the storm moved through the states.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency after the storms spawned tornadoes and flooding. A tornado from this storm system is responsible for flipping a mobile home over in Breaux Bridge, killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.
