Coroner identifies man killed after wreck near state park

A Lancaster man died after a collision Saturday afternoon near the entrance to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Fifty-six-year-old James Starnes was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center at 12:56 p.m. Monday, two days after the wreck, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
The crash happened at 4 p.m. near the State Park on U.S. 17 Business, Fowler said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
Starnes died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in the crash, Fowler said.
