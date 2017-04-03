That noise overhead making roofs shake and dogs bark? It’s not thunder.

Myrtle Beach is not under attack.
Those military jets rumbling across the Grand Strand skies this week rattling windows and roofs are actually conducting aerial exercises using the Myrtle Beach International Airport as the base of operations.
The exercises will continue through April 10 and will not interfere with the airport’s scheduled commercial aircraft operations, according to a statement from Kirk Lovell, airport spokesman.
Aircraft that will be flown as part of this exercise includes the KC‐707, an aerial refueling aircraft developed by Boeing, and identifiable by its four engines.
Also flying overhead this week is a Hawker Hunter jet, a British-made fighter aircraft identifiable by the swept-wing design.
The fighter aircraft developed by Israel Aircraft Industries, the F-21 KFIR, is taking part in the exercises, as are Learjets.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
