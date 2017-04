0:37 Thousands attend first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival Pause

1:11 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.2

2:57 Murrells Inlet 'Snakeman' follows in family's footsteps

0:54 Aftermath of Springmaid Pier from Hurricane Matthew

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

1:03 Couple of seven months gets engaged at Dead Dog Saloon

3:28 Q&A: Danny Trejo discusses substance abuse and self help

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew