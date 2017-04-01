Krispy Kreme Doughnuts coming to Carolina Forest

0:37 Myrtle Beach police demonstrate "Safety on Wheels" to area youth Pause

1:03 Couple of seven months gets engaged at Dead Dog Saloon

2:57 Murrells Inlet 'Snakeman' follows in family's footsteps

0:54 Aftermath of Springmaid Pier from Hurricane Matthew

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

4:39 Myrtle Beach moves to 4-0 in Region VII-4A play