Krispy Kreme Doughnuts coming to Carolina Forest

Work has begun on a new Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Carolina Forest, located at the former Myrtle Beach Visitors Center across from the Tanger Outlets along Hwy 501.
The location will hopefully be open before July, pending any setbacks during constuction, according to Miles Herring, franchise owner of several Krispy Kreme locations across the Grand Strand.
The Carolina Forest location will bring about 40 jobs to the area including management, production, retail and supervisors. Those interested in applying can submit resumes to krispykrememb@gmail.com.
Herring said that he recently attended the job fair at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center where he was hiring for all of his Krispy Kreme locations along the Grand Strand.
According to Herring, “the growth of Myrtle Beach and the need of Carolina Forest to have a Krispy Kreme,” as well as the availability of lots are all reasons that Herring decided to move his franchise into the area.
Herring also has Krispy Kreme locations in Wilmington, N.C., Charleston and Jacksonville, N.C.
The address for Krispy Kreme is 101 Rodeo Drive.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
