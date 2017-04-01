Fuel leak closes lanes on Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach

A fuel leak on Highway 17 northbound has caused multiple lanes of traffic to shut down, according to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman.
The leak, in the area of 1596 S. Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach, had closed several lanes of traffic around 10:55 a.m. Saturday. Dowling said the leak came from a refrigeration truck, and the fluid spilling from it was from the tank that powers the truck’s refrigeration, not its gas tank.
Dowling said the Department of Health and Environmental Control has been called out to the scene to determine if there have been any environmental impacts, and the there could be a delay in the area for two to three hours.
No one has been injured, and Dowling said the driver pulled over when he noticed fuel leaking from the truck.
Traffic is backed up in the area, so motorists should avoid it if possible.
Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
Comments