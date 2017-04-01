Fuel leak closes lanes on Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach

2:57 Murrells Inlet 'Snakeman' follows in family's footsteps Pause

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

1:29 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.1

4:39 Myrtle Beach moves to 4-0 in Region VII-4A play

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

0:37 South Carolina basketball players show off dunks during NCAA Final Four practice