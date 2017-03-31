Traffic on local highway backed up for miles after semi truck flips

Our Grand Strand News Alliance Partner WPDE reports that an overturned truck on a S.C. 31 exit ramp is backing up traffic for miles on S.C. 544.
The truck is overturned on the southbound exit ramp off of S.C. 31 onto S.C. 544.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash was first reported at around 3:30 p.m.
Police are directing exiting traffic onto the northbound ramp, which is contributing to the traffic issues on 544, WPDE reported.
Traffic on beachbound 544 is reportedly backed up for miles.
