Strong Waters opens on Ocean in Myrtle Beach

Ocean Boulevard is a long string of amazing restaurants and interesting shops and is an integral part of the Myrtle Beach experience. Along this iconic road, a new eatery has surfed its way in called Strong Waters. Having celebrated their opening at the end of March, Strong Waters is ready to welcome the warming weather and happy tourists with fresh food provided locally.
The team behind Strong Waters is especially focused on the farm to table angle in order to support the local economy and promote sustainability while serving the freshest food possible. The chefs at Strong Waters plan to constantly scour local farmers markets for the best herbs, cheeses, seafood and more.
Strong Waters has also come up with the “Farm to Shaker” idea for a creative and even proactive way to enjoy handcrafted cocktails. Locally produced spirits and beers will be behind the bar to really drive home the taste of the Grand Strand.
On 2005 North Ocean Boulevard, this new kitchen and bar is mere feet away from the beach and in a convenient location for visitors in the area, particularly guests of The Breakers Resort.
More information can be found at facebook.com/strongwatersbar and potential customers can ring them at 843-626-4700. They open every day at 4 p.m. when Happy Hour starts and go late into the night, often with live music until 10.
