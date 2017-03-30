Four people from Myrtle Beach arrested on oxycodone drug charges

Four people from Myrtle Beach have been arrested and appeared before a federal magistrate judge for an arraignment in Florence, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake of the South Carolina district.
Dennis Heilman, Jeffrey Heilman, Joyce Hendricks and Becky Hendricks have been charged in an indictment with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute oxycodone.
Dennis Heilman faces several additional counts of possessing with intent to distribute and distributing oxycodone, according to the release.
U.S. Attorney Drake stated in the release that “all charges in the indictment are accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments