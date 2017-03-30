Longs man facing federal charges in three-count indictment

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock Pause

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

1:20 Cherry Grove resident guts house flooded by Hurricane Matthew

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest

4:39 Myrtle Beach moves to 4-0 in Region VII-4A play