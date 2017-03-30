Local

March 30, 2017 5:00 PM

Longs man facing federal charges in three-count indictment

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

A Longs man has been charged in a three-count indictment, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake of the South Carolina district.

Lecephrus Pierce, 24, is indicted with felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Pierce is facing a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the release.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Murrells Inlet "Snakeman" follows in families footsteps

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos