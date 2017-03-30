Prominent member of local Realtors’ group dies

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:38 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.30

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:54 Conway softball routs Carolina Forest, stays atop Region VI-5A

2:46 Myrtle Beach's Sumpter, Adderton speak after Myrtle Beach's rout of North Myrtle Beach

2:42 Green Sea Floyds girls basketball co-captains speak on Class A state title game