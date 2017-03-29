Man charged with sex trafficking after meeting 16-year-old girl in Myrtle Beach, pleads guilty

A Columbia man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of children and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime in Myrtle Beach.
Alshura Tabil Annessa Frazier, 36, met with a 16-year-old girl who left her family in North Carolina to meet Frazier in Myrtle Beach. According to the release, after they met, Frazier and others reportedly had sex with her in exchange for the recreational drug “Molly” and shelter for the night.
According to the release, Frazier then brought her to Columbia where he recruited her to perform sexual acts on clients for money. Frazier had reportedly posted her, along with other minors, on Backpage.com, a site which is known to be used for sex trafficking.
Frazier reportedly received 100 percent of the profits made from the prostitution, and had transported her to and from North Carolina as well as South Carolina for the purpose of prostitution.
According to the release, Frazier was aware that the girl was under the age of 18.
The minor stated in the release that “she engaged in sexual intercourse with Frazier when she was 16 years of age.” She also stated that Frazier used a cell phone to video her along with another prostitute engaging in sexual activity with Frazier.
Additionally, on March 18, 2015, a Richland County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to use a turn signal. When the officer tried to pull the car over, the vehicle sped off, causing a chase.
According to the release, during the chase, the car pulled into a parking lot where a female got out of the car with a box and ran. The female was later identified as a prostitute working for Frazier.
Frazier was later identified by the officer by his driver’s license photo, and the vehicle was registered to Frazier’s mother.
When the officer was unable to stop the vehicle he later returned to where the prostitute had exited the vehicle. With the help of citizens, the cop was able to the female hiding in the woods, who lead him back to where she had hidden the box.
“The female told the officer that the box belonged to Frazier who gave it to her and told her to run,” the release stated.
According to the release, the box held a 10mm glock pistol, cocaine, crack cocaine and suspected Molly.
Based on evidence, the gun was used and carried during, in relation to and possessed during a drug trafficking crime.
According to the release, the maximum penalty for sex trafficking charge and possession of a firearm in furtherance of the frug trafficking crime is life imprisonment and/or a fine of $250,000.
The judge for the case has accepted the guilty plea and will impose a sentence.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
