March 29, 2017 11:06 AM

Georgetown police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who is ‘endangered runaway’

By Elizabeth Townsend

Georgetown police are asking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who is an “endangered runaway.”

Carley Martin was last seen on Wednesday in the Santee Community, according to Georgetown police. She’s described as a white female with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes, has braces, stands 5’07 tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to a Facebook post by Georgetown police.

Anyone with information can contact Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4346 or central dispatch at 843-527-6763.

