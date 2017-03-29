Georgetown police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who is ‘endangered runaway’

Georgetown police are asking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who is an “endangered runaway.”
Carley Martin was last seen on Wednesday in the Santee Community, according to Georgetown police. She’s described as a white female with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes, has braces, stands 5’07 tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to a Facebook post by Georgetown police.
Anyone with information can contact Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4346 or central dispatch at 843-527-6763.
