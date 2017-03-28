Myrtle Beach police searching for man considered armed and dangerous

Myrtle Beach police are searching for Collin Taylor Beck who is wanted for burglary and kidnapping.
On March 28, police responded to a home invasion at an apartment on 37th Ave. North, according to a release.
According to the release, the suspect had forced his way into the residence where he held the victim at gunpoint and demanded money. He was last seen wearing a red bandana covering his face, a black hoodie and black pants.
Beck is a white, 22-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 155 Ibs. and 5’08.
He has tattoos saying ‘vice lords’ on his knuckles and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anybody with information can call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments