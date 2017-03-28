How you can help prevent wildfires

Loris firefighters report they have seen a 300 percent increase in wildland brush or woods fires during February and March compared to the same months from the last two years.
They’re asking for your help.
“We would like to remind Loris area residents to be mindful of any yard debris controlled burns,” Loris Fire Marshal Robert Rudelitch said in a release.
The release encourages residents to keep in mind the following safety tips that could help prevent more wildfires.
▪ Consider not burning.
▪ Review if there are any burn bans in place.
▪ Make sure what you are burning is legal. Residents are not allowed to burn trash or tires.
▪ Contact the S.C. Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-5404 prior to any yard debris burning in unincorporated areas of the county.
▪ Review the weather prior to any burning. Burning on a dry, windy day can spell disaster.
▪ Have a fire plan prior to burning and have equipment on site such as a garden hose, buckets of water and hand tools just in case.
▪ Have a fire break established to help keep the fire contained.
▪ Do not leave the fire unattended.
▪ Call 911 early if the fire gets away from you or if you see an uncontrolled fire.
If any person or organization is looking to help the Loris Fire Department, the fire marshal says bottled water is a great way to help firefighters stay hydrated as the temperatures rise. The Loris firehouse is at 3909 Walnut Street.
