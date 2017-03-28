Do you know your zone? These new signs could help

New signs throughout Horry County will help residents to know their zone in the case of an emergency.
The Horry County Emergency Management Department is enhancing its Know your Zone campaign by adding colorful signs indicating evacuation zones A, B and C. Red will represent Zone A, yellow will represent Zone B and orange will represent Zone C.
You'll soon see Know Your Zone indicator signs posted in respective areas throughout Horry County #hurricaneprep https://t.co/vwQPKnYKuL— Horry County EMD (@HorryEMD) March 28, 2017
The multi-year project will take place in phases, and the first phase will focus on the transition sections between evacuation zone areas.
Horry EMD enhances Know Your Zone campaign initiative with evacuation zone indicator signs #ReadyHorry #preparedness #knowyourzone pic.twitter.com/YuDMQnAphJ— Horry County EMD (@HorryEMD) March 28, 2017
The fixed signs will indicate evacuation zone areas for citizens who work and reside in the following areas:
- Evacuation Zone A: All areas east of U.S. Business 17 up to the U.S. 17 intersection as well as all areas east of U.S. 17 to the northern county line
- Evacuation Zone B: All areas south of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive, including all areas between U.S. 17 and U.S. 17 Business
- Evacuation Zone C: All areas between Highway 701 and Highway 544, south of Browns Chapel Ave. and Highway 814, plus all areas east of Highway 31 to Highway 90 and all areas east of Highway 90 to the county line
New signage was requested by Horry County residents after Hurricane Matthew in order to clarify evacuation zone areas.
More information can be found at www.horrycounty.org.
