Sales and a chance to win Country Music Fest tickets coming to The Market Common

Retailers in The Market Common will hold their first spring sidewalk sale on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The event is expected to bring 500 people, organizers said.
“We’ve got over 20 different stores participating, and they’ll have sales, table and rack sales on the sidewalk,” said Katherine Taylor of BEI-Beach, LLC, the owner of The Market Common.
The event will also include a location for radio station Gator 107.9, where visitors can enter to win free tickets to Carolina Country Music Festival. Giveaways will occur between noon and 2 p.m., Taylor said.
If the event is successful this year, Taylor said organizers hope to replicate it in the future.
