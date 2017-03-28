Sales and a chance to win Country Music Fest tickets coming to The Market Common

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case Pause

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel

1:10 Neighbors Say No To Gun Range

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:20 Carrie Odom of The Original Shucker's Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach is a young Kim Basinger with an interesting shot | Hot Pour

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

2:35 CCU talks about winning CBI finals opener (video)