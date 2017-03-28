Unresponsive 4-year-old taken to hospital after swimming in North Myrtle Beach pool

A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in an unresponsive state, according to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman.
At about 12:45 p.m., a 4-year-old girl, who had been swimming in a pool at the North Myrtle Beach Plantation resort, was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in an unresponsive condition, Dowling said.
When North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the girl. Fire rescue workers also tried performing CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try to revive her, but she was still unresponsive, Dowling said. She was then taken to the hospital.
Her condition is currently unknown.
Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
Comments