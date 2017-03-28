62-year-old woman struck and killed on U.S. 501 Tuesday morning

A 62-year-old woman was struck and killed on U.S. 501 northbound and Singleton Ridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to Tony Hendrick, Horry County deputy coroner.
The crash was reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol about 5:45 a.m., according to the highway patrol website.
Lanes were closed in the area temporarily as crews responded, and the scene was cleared about 7 a.m., S.C. DOT officials said on social media.
Hendrick said the woman’s identity would be released once her family has been notified.
