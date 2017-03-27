Aberdeen Country Club finally to reopen after damage from Hurricane Matthew

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case Pause

2:20 Worth it or not? Thoughts on Surfside parking decal price rise

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.6

1:22 Gators bellowing makes water dance at Green Pond wildlife preserve

1:28 "Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers

0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four