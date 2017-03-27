Aberdeen Country Club finally to reopen after damage from Hurricane Matthew

Aberdeen Country Club on S.C. 9 in Longs will reopen Wednesday. The course has been closed since it was affected by flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in early October and is reopening with a rebuilt clubhouse.
The 4,000-square-foot clubhouse has been redesigned as a sports-bar style restaurant with four large TV screens. It will feature a full-service menu along with daily drink specials.
Aberdeen is adjacent to the protected Waccamaw riverfront preserve and loops around wetlands and creeks populated by cypress trees. The course, which is operated by Founders Group International, also has a new logo featuring a red dragon.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
