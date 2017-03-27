Fire destroys condo. Sends two victims to the hospital.

A fire destroyed a Myrtle Beach home and sent two people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries early Monday morning.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called to the residential structure fire at 4106 Fairway Lakes Drive at 5:40 a.m. Monday, said MBFD Lt. Jonathan Evans.
Crews arrived to find flames showing from the second story window of the duplex “and were informed that all occupants were out,” Evans said.
Firefighters went to work, establishing a water supply to beat down the flames.
Crews had the major burn areas out within 30 minutes and the rest of the blaze under control in an hour and a half, Evans said. Two occupants of the home were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment. One victim had suffered minor burns.
The two-story condo was considered to be a total loss.
Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
