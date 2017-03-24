The Sun News’ bird columnist Phillips dies

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case Pause

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel

3:21 Shannon Briggs of Fat Harold's Beach Club needs your help naming her signature drink this week | Hot Pour

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

0:17 Crews respond to crash on U.S. 501 Business and S.C. 90

0:44 Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues