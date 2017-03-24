The old Dollhouse is demolished, now officials want more abandoned buildings removed

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store Pause

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

0:35 Myrtle Beach alligators on the rise

1:18 First floor CEO gives tour at new Carolina Forest area middle school

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:21 Shannon Briggs of Fat Harold's Beach Club needs your help naming her signature drink this week | Hot Pour

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse